NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11: CS Academy, Coimbatore, in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), has recently launched The Energy Conservation Project, a two-month, student-led initiative aimed at promoting responsible energy usage and reducing electricity consumption within the community.

Also Read | How To Download Ayushman Card Online?.

The project engages nearly 1,500 students from Grades 4 to 8 across both the CBSE and International (IG) streams, empowering young learners to step beyond the classroom and contribute meaningfully to society. Designed to foster awareness, accountability, and real-world impact, the initiative focuses on reducing household electricity units through informed practices and collective action.

As part of the project's implementation, five student representatives are identified from each grade across both schools to lead and encourage participation. Each student will work closely with their own household and five additional homes to track electricity consumption using recent electricity bills or recorded unit usage. These baseline readings establish a benchmark, which families will strive to improve upon over the course of two months by adopting energy-efficient habits.

Also Read | F1 Pre-Season Testing 2026 Free Live Streaming Online.

Students will actively engage with families by visiting homes, reading out energy conservation information cards, distributing awareness materials such as flyers and fridge magnets, and encouraging households to take an energy-saving pledge through a QR-based counter. The project aims to move beyond structured dialogue, enabling students to take ownership and lead positive change within their neighborhoods while building confidence, responsibility, and leadership.

Speaking about the initiative, a school representative shared, "This initiative allows our students to experience learning beyond textbooks. By partnering with TNEB and involving families directly, we will be able to reinforce the importance of sustainability while empowering students to lead by example."

In addition to its focus on sustainability, CS Academy continues to actively engage students in broader community-based CSR initiatives. As part of its Anti-Narcotics School Immersion Program, students of Grade 9 from the IG stream recently participated in an awareness rally in Kovaipudur. The objective of the programme was to create public awareness about addiction while exposing learners to the importance of reaching out to the community for a meaningful social cause.

From stepping off the school bus with placards in hand to chanting slogans throughout the rally, the experience stood out as a powerful example of experiential learning. Students participated with enthusiasm and unity, putting forth their best efforts to amplify the message. Reflecting on the event, students described the experience as "inspiring" and "motivating," with one student sharing that she felt they had truly made a difference.

CS Academy extends its heartfelt appreciation to all those who supported and contributed to the success of these initiatives, reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing socially responsible and engaged citizens.

To know more about CS Academy Coimbatore, visit csacademy.in/coimbatore

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)