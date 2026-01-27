New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A thin layer of smog covered several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi at 294, in the "poor" category, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed smog settling over the central area. Similar conditions were reported near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar, where smog persisted during the early hours.

According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI near India Gate was recorded at 240, falling under the "poor" category. In the Pandav Nagar area, the AQI stood at 362, which placed it in the "very poor" category.

Several monitoring stations reported high AQI readings. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 362, while Ashok Vihar stood at 348. Bawana reported 340, Burari 309, and Chandni Chowk 319. Dwarka Sector 8 and ITO both recorded 312, while Mundka reported 314. Okhla Phase-2 registered 325, Rohini 359, Punjabi Bagh 337, and Wazirpur 363. Narela recorded an AQI of 286, and Alipur reported 289. RK Puram stood at 317.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds across the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected during the morning, forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night. The temperature is likely to range between 19 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius

Furthermore, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.

While GRAP Stage III is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not always be favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. (ANI)

