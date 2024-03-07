New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Thursday announced a grant from Nirbhaya Fund for women's hostels in Delhi University, according to a statement.

Irani made the announcement while attending the Vikas Bharat Ambassador-Nari Shakti Conclave here at Delhi University north campus.

On demand of several girl students on the occasion, the minister for women and child development and minority affairs announced that funds from the Nirbhaya Fund will be granted for the development and upkeep of the women's hostels, the university statement said.

The Nari Shakti conclave was organised by DU in view of International Women's Day on March 8.

While congratulating the women present during the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in Parliament, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said India is performing brilliantly in space and IT and more than 33 per cent women are participating in these.

About 5,000 girl students from various institutions of Delhi University participated in the event.

