New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday took a dig at Congress over the income-tax raids in Odisha and Jharkhand saying that the recovery of crores of rupees from the premises of their party MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is evidence that a business of corruption is being run in Mohabbat Ki Dukaan.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the Gandhi family must tell the country for which Congress leader, Sahu was working as an ATM.

"Rs 200 crore has been recovered from the premises of their party MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and the counting is still going on. Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Mein Corruption Ka Karobaar Chal Raha Hai (a business of corruption is being run in Mohabbat Ki Dukaan). The Congress high command, (means) the Gandhi family, will have to tell the country that for which Congress leader of the Gandhi family he was working as an ATM," she said.

Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

The residences of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu were also searched.

"Till now the Congress has maintained silence (over the issue). It has also been said in the newspapers that so much looted money was lying in the house of the Congress leader that even the counting machines broke down," the Union Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his X handle, tagging a news report about the I-T department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Sahu, took a swipe at the opposition party.

"Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said in a post with several emojis. (ANI)

