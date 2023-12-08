New Delhi, December 8: Delhi Police have registered a case after receiving a bomb threat call at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Paharganj. According to the police, the case has been registered at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh Delhi.

The police said that the bomb threat was received on Wednesday and the case has been registered under sections 336/505/182. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Bomb Blast Threat in Delhi: Police Receive Bomb Threat at IGI Airport and Paharganj.

Earlier, in September, Delhi Police received a call in connection to a bomb found in the area of Jama Masjid. Upon receiving the information, the local police, along with the dog squad and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), reached the spot. Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

After further investigation, the police found that nothing was suspicious. A child saw an abandoned bag and informed the police, claiming that it may contain a bomb.

