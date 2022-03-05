Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Customs in Hyderabad on Saturday seized 1,144 grams of gold valued at Rs 61.72 lakhs from a passenger who arrived at the airport here from Dubai.

The gold was concealed in his innerwear, said a press release from the Customs.

A case of gold-smuggling was booked against him, said the release. Further investigations have begun, it added.

