Mathura (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Police have seized 1,000 cartons of smuggled liquor worth Rs 40 lakh and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

In a joint operation of police and the Excise Department, 1,000 cartons of liquor were recovered from a vehicle on Saturday evening, SP rural Srish Chandra said.

Shiv Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra, was arrested in connection with the matter, the SP said.

A probe into the matter was underway, he added.

