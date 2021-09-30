Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): In a shootout between police and a gang of snatchers, a snatcher was shot in the leg and another one was arrested while trying to flee from the spot, said Noida police.

The shootout took place in the early hours of Wednesday when a gang of snatchers started firing at the police team, after realising that they have been surrounded by police from all sides.

"A team lead by SHO Noida Sector 58 traced the snatchers and followed them. After realising that they have been surrounded by police from all the sides snatchers started firing at the police. Police retaliated, as a result, one was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital while the other was arrested," said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Noida.

He said, "Rohit, one who is injured, and Siddharth, one who is arrested, are residents of Sector 24, Morena. They are vicious snatchers and have a criminal history. 4 mobiles, one pistol, and a bike without a number plate have been recovered from them.

The police were actively patrolling in the area as many cases of snatching are being reported for some time now. Further, the investigation is going on. (ANI)

