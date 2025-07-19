Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 19 (PTI) Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Saturday alleged that the Muslim community would soon become the majority in Kerala.

He also accused the minority community and its leaders of unnecessarily intervening in the state's administration, citing the recent controversies over the LDF government's decision to change the school timings and the implementation of zumba dance in schools.

While addressing a meeting of SNDP Yogam's local unit here, the leader claimed that CPI(M) veteran and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan said sometimes back that Muslims would become the majority community in the state by 2040.

Natesan said he does not think that it would take that long and indicated that it would happen in the near future.

To support his argument, he pointed out the examples of the number of constituencies in some Hindu dominated and Muslim majority areas.

The Ezhava leader alleged that Alappuzha had lost two constituencies as the Hindu population decreased there.

However, in Muslim-dominated Malappuram, four additional seats have been gained as the community's population has increased.

He also made objectionable remarks connecting the population increase and women.

Natesan also justified his recent controversial remarks which he made against Malappuram that triggered a huge political row in the state.

He said he was attacked by everyone in the Muslim community for telling the truth about the northern district.

He also accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of targeting the chief minister's post.

In April this year, Natesan described Malappuram as a "separate nation" or an exclusive "state of certain people".

People belonging to the backward community are living under constant fear in Malappuram, he had alleged.

SNDP is an organisation that represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala.

