Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): When Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh and fondly known as the "Queen of Hills," was blanketed in a pristine white sheet of snow, it brought renewed hope and joy to the city.

The mesmerizing snowfall, which began after a two-week gap since the first snowfall on December 8, has not only delighted visitors but also rejuvenated the spirits of the local tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Transrail Lighting IPO Closes: Transrail Lighting's Initial Public Offering Gets 80.80 Times Subscription on Last Day of Offer.

Tourists, captivated by the beauty of the snow-clad hills, are extending their stay, making this a season of cheer and celebration for all. This unexpected snowfall has infused excitement among those dreaming of a "White Christmas."

Many tourists, initially planning to leave, have decided to stay back, soaking in the wintry charm of Shimla. Meanwhile, local businesses, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, are optimistic about an extended tourist season, hoping to make the most of this enchanting winter spell.

Also Read | SpaDeX Mission Update: ISRO To Launch PSLV-C60 on December 30 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Tourists from across the country are overjoyed with snowfall, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Hemant, a visitor from Rewari, Haryana, described his emotions upon witnessing the snowfall.

"The snowfall is such a beautiful sight. The weather is amazing. We didn't expect this at all, but when we woke up this morning, there was snow. We were planning to leave, but now we've decided to stay longer. This is the first snowfall I've ever seen, and it's a lifetime experience for me." Said Hemant.

Pramod Yogi, a tourist from Faridabad, Haryana, said the feeling was indescribable.

"The joy this snowfall has brought is beyond words. Experiencing the stunning beauty of nature for the first time in my life has been amazing. I urge everyone to visit this place and enjoy it. Watching the snowfall has been a thrilling experience, and I would recommend everyone to come here to witness and enjoy it," he said.

Inderpal Singh, a tourist from Amritsar, Punjab, shared how the snowfall compelled him to extend his stay.

"We are staying an extra day because of the snowfall. We're having a wonderful time, as we didn't expect it to snow. We've been waiting for two or three days and were about to leave, but now we'll stay another day and return tomorrow. I would tell everyone to come and see this place. The atmosphere is amazing, and everyone is enjoying it. It feels so good to see this snow. Our two days of waiting have been worth it, and our wish has been fulfilled. Life and work go on, but one must visit Shimla, especially during snowfall, at least once."

This fresh snowfall has brought renewed optimism to the tourism industry. For those connected to Shimla's tourism and hospitality industry, the snowfall has been a beacon of hope.

Atul Gautam, a local hotel owner, expressed his optimism about the tourist season.

"This fresh snowfall is a positive sign, not only for tourism but also for horticulture and agriculture. If you look around the Ridge, you'll see many tourists enjoying themselves. Snowfall during Christmas marks a great start for the season, and it promises to boost tourism in the coming months. After COVID, tourism wasn't doing well, but this snowfall can help extend the season," he said.

"The New Year season is usually good for us, but snowfall makes it even better. If we get snowfall for another month, the tourist season in Shimla will be excellent. I encourage tourists to visit Shimla and Himachal Pradesh, but they should also keep the area clean and maintain its beauty. This snowfall has raised our hopes significantly," he added.

As Shimla braces for the upcoming holiday season, the fresh snowfall has set the perfect stage for a memorable winter. The enchanting snow-covered hills and cheerful tourists have added to charm of the hill city. Shimla's beauty during snowfall continues to captivate hearts. For locals and tourists alike, this snowfall has been a harbinger of hope and happiness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)