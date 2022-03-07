Kaza (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A fully grown snow leopard was seen by ITBP troops near Kaza, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh at 12,500 feet on Monday morning.

The snow leopard is the state animal of Himachal Pradesh and the state forest department has been putting efforts to conserve snow leopards in the hill state.

Also Read | Realme C35 With 50MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India; First Sale on March 12, 2022.

Snow leopards can be usually sighted near Komic, Hikkim, Kibbar, Pangi, Miar and Demul regions of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)