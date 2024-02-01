New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has been allocated Rs 14,225.47 crore in the interim Budget for 2024-25, an increase of 28.4 per cent over Rs 11,078.33 crore in the Budget (revised estimates) for 2023-24.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has been allocated Rs 13,000 crore in 2024-25 while the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities got Rs 1,225.27 crore in the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday.

In 2023-24, the revised estimate of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment was Rs 9,853.32 crore and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities was Rs 1,225.01 crore.

Under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities received an allocation of Rs 615 crore.

Under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the umbrella scheme for development of scheduled castes was allocated Rs 9,559.98 crore while the umbrella programme for development of other vulnerable groups was allocated Rs 2,150 crore.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Backward Classes and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis have been allocated a total of Rs 7,175 crore. PTI UZM

