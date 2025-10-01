Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Arhati Association of Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday donated over Rs 16 lakh to the Disaster Relief Fund to assist people affected by calamities.

It presented cheques totalling Rs 16,62,996 to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the Disaster Relief Fund, a release said.

The contributions included a cheque of Rs 11 lakh from APMC Solan, Rs 2,20,996 from Principal Market Solan, a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 from Apple Market Solan, a cheque of Rs. 2,00,000 from Terminal Market Yard Parwanoo and cheques of Rs. 21,000 each from Sub Market Yard Waknaghat and Sub Market Yard Dharampur.

Expressing his gratitude for the gesture, the Chief Minister said that such contributions play a significant role in extending timely help to people affected during calamities.

MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, APMC Chairman Roshan Thakur and representatives were present on the occasion.

The heavy monsoon rains and and floods in Himachal Pradesh claimed over 450 lives.

The SDMA report showed that 497 people have been injured during the season.

The hill state witnessed widespread damage to property and infrastructure. A total of 1,804 houses were fully destroyed, and 29,466 homes were partially damaged.

Public infrastructure losses have been pegged at Rs 4,861 crore. (ANI)

