New Delhi, July 19 (PTI) An Indian Army soldier was killed along the Line of Control in Kargil sector when he accidentally stepped on a landmine, Army sources said here.

The incident took place on Saturday night, they said.

The soldier stepped on an old unexploded device, the sources said.

