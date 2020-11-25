Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday alleged that some leaders were trying to foment communal trouble to get thepolls to the city civic body postponed and directed the police to act tough against attempts to disturb peace and harmony.

Rao, who held a meeting with senior officials on law and order situation in the state, said the government has definite information about the plan of certain leaders who are trying to get political mileage through conspiracies in the Decedmber 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Also Read | UP Cabinet Approves Proposal for Implementation of Ganga Expressway Project Worth Rs 6,402 Crore.

Without naming anyone, he said the leadersinitially used social media to "spread fake news" and tried to mislead with morphed photos and later attempted to provoke people with their utterances.

However, people of the city did not fall for their falsehood, he was quoted as saying in an official release.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Govt Suspends Deputy Commissioner of Mathura on Charges of Gross Indiscipline.

Having realised that their attempts to secure votes through money power did not work in the city, they are stooping to low-levels to trigger communal clashes in Hyderabad for political mileage, he said.

"They want to create such a communal disturbance so that the GHMC polls are not held and postponed. This is their actual plan. The state government has definite information about this plan," he said.

Observing that the state government would not compromise on maintaining law and order, he instructed the officials to take stern action against those creating communal tensions.

Rao urged the people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred, the release added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)