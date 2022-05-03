On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil briefed CM Uddhav Thackeray on the law and order situation in the state. CM Uddhav Thackeray issued an order stating that the police should take all measures to maintain law, and order and not wait for anyone's order. Following this, the Maharashtra DGP, and CM Thackeray also had a telephonic conversation where the law, and order situation was discussed.

