Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) There was some respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir but the valley continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, officials said.

The extreme cold led to freezing of water supply lines and thin layers of ice forming on the surfaces of several water bodies, they said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night marking a rise of nearly four degrees over the previous night.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir logged a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius while Konibal, a hamlet in Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

