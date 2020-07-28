Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the party's Andhra Pradesh unit.

Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented with immediate effect.

Also Read | Lockdown Didn't Slow COVID-19 Spread in Thiruvananthapuram, People Should Be Allowed to Resume Normal Lives, Says Shashi Tharoor.

Veerraju, a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Andhra Pradesh, will succeed Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, the incumbent state BJP chief. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)