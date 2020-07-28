Thiruvananthapuram, July 28: Indian National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the lockdown could not stem the growth of novel coronavirus cases in Thiruvananthapuram. He said that people should be allowed to return to work to balance "lives and livelihoods." Community Transmission in Coastal Thiruvananthapuram, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Spoke to Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta to convey my concerns about reports of extended lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Many constituents point out that 3 wks lockdown have not slowed the spread of COVID-19. We need to let people go back to work to balance lives and livelihoods," Tharoor tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor Tweet:

Spoke to Kerala ChiefSecretary VishwasMehta to convey my concerns about reports of extended lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Many constituents point out that 3 wks lockdown have not slowed the spread of #COVID19. We need to let people go back to work to balance lives&livelihoods. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 27, 2020

In a press conference on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a committee will look into relaxing lockdown norms. "Due to serious conditions, there is a lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram," he said.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally has reached 19,727 after 702 fresh cases were reported on Monday. The doubling rate of the infection is around 13 days compared to 24 days at the start of the month. Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of infection cases- 161. Due to soaring cases, the city is under strict lockdown till July 28.

Earlier, the CM had said that there is community transmission in Trivandrum. “The situation in Thiruvananthapuram is really serious. In two areas, Poonthura and Pulluvila, community transmission has happened” Vijayan had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 12:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).