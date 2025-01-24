New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The father of the Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan will soon approach that country's foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission for his son's release, claiming he was being framed for reasons unknown to him.

In a 12-minute interview, Mohammad Ruhul, the father of Shariful Islam, told PTI from Bangaldesh that his son did not have proper documentation for his stay in India and he lived in constant fear of being arrested.

The January 2024 re-election of Sheikh Hasina had forced Shariful to leave Bangladesh, he claimed.

Ruhul also alleged that the man seen in the CCTV camera footage was not Shariful and added that his son was being framed.

"I will get in touch with the Bangaldeshi foreign ministry and also seek help from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for the release of my son," Ruhul said.

He claimed that he learned about his son's arrest through Facebook and news channels and added he had not been contacted by police in this connection.

"The police have not said anything to us," Ruhul said.

He revealed that Shariful entered India between the last week of March and the first week of April 2024.

A Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of Shariful, arrested for allegedly stabbing Khan at his home during a robbery attempt last week. The police informed the court that they had to conduct facial recognition of the man to ascertain if he was the person seen in the CCTV camera footage from the actor's Bandra building.

Shariful, arrested from Thane city, changed his name to Vijay Das after illegally entering India last year, the police earlier said.

The 54-year-old actor was allegedly stabbed repeatedly by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16.

Ruhul claimed that his son was not involved in the stabbing incident, saying it would not have been possible for Shariful to enter the home of a star of Khan's stature and commit such a crime.

"In the video footage we saw, the man (in the footage) has hair till the eyebrows. My son doesn't wear his hair like that. He is 30 years old and has never kept his hair this long, not even as a teenager," Ruhul said.

India is a huge country and possibly one person would bear some resemblance to another, he said. "But the CCTV camera photos that I saw of the (accused) person do not match my son."

He also alleged that his son was being framed by a "third party". "There might be a conspiracy."

Ruhul, a local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), worked at the People's Jute Mill in Khulna district before retiring to his native village in Jhalokathi district.

He said Shariful used to work at a hotel in Mumbai and sent a portion of the salary he received on the "10th, 11th, 12th" of every month.

After Hasina became prime minister again, Shariful realised that he could not survive in Bangladesh. He saw other people leave Bangladesh for other countries and earn a living there. With this in mind, he went to India, Ruhul said.

"He didn't have any documentation. One who has documents can go and work anywhere. Having valid documents has a lot of advantages," he said.

Shariful lived in constant fear because he did not have any documents, his father said. "There is no question of him roaming around."

Ruhul is the area vice president of a BNP union. His eldest son is the organisation secretary of the BNP while Shariful was a party member.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday recorded Khan's statement in connection with the attack.

The statements of Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and the house staff were recorded as well.

Police sources said Khan narrated the entire incident in which the intruder attacked him and how he tried to save his family members.

Defence lawyers questioned the actor's version of the incident in court, asking why he did not call the police immediately.

The police told the court that they needed to match the accused's footprints with those found at Khan's residence and the shoes he was wearing were yet to be recovered.

A missing part of the knife used in the crime was also yet to be found, the police said, adding that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation.

A driving licence issued in Bangladesh has been recovered from Shariful, confirming him as a citizen of the neighbouring country, the prosecution told the court.

