Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Uncertainty prevails over who will be Rajasthan Chief Minister though a week has passed since the declaration of Rajasthan assembly election results.

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty, Dushyant Singh, Jhalawar MP and son of former CM Vasundhara Raje, has reached her bungalow in Civil Lines, Jaipur. Notably, Vasundhara Raje is one of the top contenders to be the CM in the state.

Apart from that, several other party MLAs and leaders, including Devi Singh Bhati with his grandson and MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati, have reached Raje's residence.

The list of MLAs who registered their presence at Raje's bungalow includes Ajay Singh Kilak, Babu Singh Rathore, Arjun Lal Garg, Sanjeev Beniwal, Kailash Verma, Bahadur Singh Koli, Jagat Singh, former MLA and state president Ashok Parnami, former MLA Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Gunjal.

Earlier, outgoing chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted the BJP over the delay in announcing the CM picks for three Hindi heartland states.

"For seven days now, they (BJP) have not been able to select a CM; I want them to take a decision quickly," he said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi. Gehlot was in Delhi to attend a party meeting called for evaluating the party's performance in the recent Rajasthan assembly polls.

Later countering Gehlot's attack, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that Ashok Gehlot's "wish" would come true on Monday, suggesting that the Chief Minister selections for three states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, would be disclosed.

"We will fulfil Ashok Gehlotji's wish on Monday. Rajasthan has witnessed corruption, nepotism and inner clashes during his five-year rule. He should sit peacefully now," Thakur told reporters.

Further attacking the Congress party, he added, "Our party doesn't give orders from the top; rather, we have a strong democratic system where all the MLAs sit together and decide the leader." (ANI)

