New Delhi, November 14: Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be based in Jaipur for the next few days to avoid air pollution in the national capital.

Ramesh added that Rahul Gandhi will be based in Jaipur and will participate in electoral campaigns in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday and in Rajasthan on Thursday, Sunday and next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Children’s Day 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says 'We Have Failed Children of Palestine,' Demands End to 'Horrendous Violence'.

"Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Smt. Sonia Gandhi is in Jaipur for the next few days to avoid the air pollution in New Delhi. It is a purely personal visit. Shri. Rahul Gandhi will be based in Jaipur and campaign in Chhattisgarh on November 15 and in Rajasthan on November 16, 19, 21 and 22," the senior Congress leader said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is scheduled on Friday. The first phase of elections in the state concluded on November 7. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25. The Congress is in power in both the states. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress came to power in the state winning 68 of the 90 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 15. Delhi Air Pollution: As Air Quality Dips, Environment Minister Gopal Rai Flags Off Special Water Sprinkler Campaign From Delhi Secretariat (Watch Video).

In Rajasthan, the Congress won 99 out of 200 seats and formed the government with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents. The BJP secured 73 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)