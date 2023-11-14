Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai flagged off ‘special water sprinkler campaign’ from Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, November 14. Meanwhile, after a stretch of rain erased the improvement in air quality owing to firecracker bursts throughout the National Capital Region on Diwali, Delhi gasped for air this morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) re-entered the "severe" category in some parts. Residents of Delhi woke up on Tuesday to a dense layer of fog that made it harder to see and made breathing more difficult. Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Minister Gopal Rai Says Firecrackers Entered National Capital From Uttar Pradesh and Haryana (Watch Video).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Flags Off Special Water Sprinkler Campaign

#WATCH | As Delhi air quality dips, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai flags off special water sprinkler campaign from Delhi Secretariat pic.twitter.com/xT5SfDNrPP — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

