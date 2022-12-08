Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to Rajasthan, reached Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday.

According to a party spokesperson, she will celebrate her 76th birthday with her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Friday.

"Gandhi reached Jaipur in the morning in a routine flight from New Delhi. Thereafter, she took a chopper from Jaipur airport and reached Sawai Madhopur. A few hours later Rahul and Priyanka joined her at a luxury resort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve," the spokesperson said.

She may likely participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 10, a day reserved for women participants, the official said.

"It is her personal visit and no leader is called or permitted to meet. There are chances that CM Ashok Gehlot and state party Chief Govind Singh Dotasra may meet on her birthday," the spokesperson said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is passing through the Kota district, will be paused after the first half of Thursday. It will resume on December 10.

The march entered its 93rd day on Thursday in which the Gandhi scion walked a 24 km stretch in one go. Later, he too flew to Ranthambore from Bundi in a chopper.

The yatra will cover about 500 km in Rajasthan by passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The march that started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana before traversing through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

