New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to take stock of COVID-19 and Omicron situation in the state, said sources.

According to sources, the two Congress leaders held a detailed discussion over the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and its variant Omicron.

The Chief Minister assured the Congress interim chief that Chhattisgarh is fully prepared to deal with any such eventuality.

Baghel briefed her on the availability of beds and oxygen in the state.

Chhattisgarh reported 279 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

