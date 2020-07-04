New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Lending her support to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's demand for reservation of seats for Other Backward Class (OBC) students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), AICC General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the demand is legitimate and would ensure social justice.

Taking to Twitter Vadra wrote in Hindi, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has raised the legitimate demand for reservation for OBC students in medical institutions in the states and union territories under the national quota in the seats being filled by NEET. This is a demand for social justice. It is expected that the Central Government will implement this."

Sonia Gandhi in a letter to the Prime Minister wrote, "I would like to bring your attention, denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through NEET, in State/UT Medical education institutions."

Under the All India Quota, 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 10 per cent seats are reserved for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidtates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions, she added.

"As per the data compiled by the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes, since 2017, OBC candidates lost over 11,000 seats, in All India Quota, due to non-implementation of OBC reservations in State/UT Medical education institutions," the letter read.

"The 93rd Constitution Amendment envisages, special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes inadmission to educational institutions including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the State, other than the minority educational institutions," the letter further read.

Denial of the reservation to OBCs in the state medical institution All India Quota, being administered by government of India, violates the very objective of the 93rd Constitution Amendment and is a barrier to access medical education for deserving OBC candidates, Sonia Gandhi wrote.

"In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union Government to extend the reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institutions," she added. (ANI)

