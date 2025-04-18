Agartala, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP's Tripura unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Friday said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, currently out on bail in the National Herald case, will eventually land in jail for life.

Addressing a rally organised by the party's Yuva Morcha, Bhattacharjee claimed that the Gandhis, along with their associates, had embezzled at least Rs 2,000 crore in the National Herald case.

"Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul are on bail in the National Herald case, but they will go to jail permanently. They have misappropriated the property of the National Herald, the party's mouthpiece, through the Young India organisation," Bhattacharjee claimed.

Accusing the Congress and CPI(M) of looting the people of the northeastern state for years, he said there has been no instance of corruption during the seven-year BJP rule in the state.

Bhattacharjee also slammed both the parties for remaining silent on the riots in West Bengal's Murshidabad and termination of jobs of nearly 26,000 school teachers.

