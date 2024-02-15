New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) will organise the 'Stakeholders Meet - Implementation of MoUs at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023' in the national capital tomorrow.

The event aims to catalyze the conversion of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023) held last October into actionable plans for realising India's ambitious maritime vision.

The event will be graced by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), and Minister of States Shripad Y Naik and Shantanu Thakur.

As per the ministry, "The upcoming Stakeholders Meet aims to build upon this momentum by facilitating the implementation of the MoUs signed during GMIS 2023. The event will serve as a platform for open discussion, inviting ideas and suggestions from stakeholders to address challenges and identify necessary support or policy interventions required for realizing the objectives outlined in the MoUs.

"During this event, Saagar Aankalan Guidelines; GMIS Report, and M. Tech in Dredging Technology at IIT Chennai will also be launched" the Ministry added

GMIS 2023 held in October last emerged as one of the largest maritime summits globally, attracting a record-breaking investment commitment of Rs10 lakh crores during the three-day event. The success of GMIS 2023 was further highlighted by the signing of 360 MoUs, with an investment commitment of Rs8.35 lakh crores, and the announcement of additional investible projects worth Rs1.68 lakh crores.

These MoUs encompass various facets of the maritime sector, ranging from port development and modernization to green hydrogen and ammonia, port-led development, cruise sector, business and commerce, shipbuilding, and knowledge sharing.

'Sagar Aankalan' Guidelines for National Benchmarking of Indian Ports Performance would be applicable to all Indian seaports with an aim to achieve: Mapping and benchmarking of Indian Port's - logistics performance and efficiency, Harmonization of standards, definitions and performance with global benchmarks, improving competitiveness, efficiency and overall performance of the port sector with focus on improvement, productivity, sustainability and customer satisfaction. (ANI)

