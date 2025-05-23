New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday announced that the government has sanctioned a two per cent hike in Dearness Relief (DR) for 18,737 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board.

With this revision, the DR rate has been raised from 53 per cent to 55 per cent effective from January 1 this year, said an official statement.

The minister said the decision will offer much-needed financial support to pensioners, enabling them to better manage their household expenses.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to the welfare of its serving personnel as well as the retired employees.

