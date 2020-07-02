Hyderabad, July 2 (PTI): A commemorative stamp would be released soon by the Centre in honour of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Reddys request for the stamp came days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the state cabinet and legislature would pass resolutions requesting Bharat Ratna for Rao.

As the nation remembers P V Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, I made a request to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad to consider issuing of postage stamps in his (PVs)honour, " he said.

Reddy, in a press release,said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Communication and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad have accepted the plea.

Thanking Modi and Prasad for accepting his request, the Minister of State for Home Affairs further said the move would be a token of respect for what the former prime minister had done for the nation.

PVs foresight and vision helped reboot the country's strategic and economic ties with South East Asia and with his quiet and calm disposition, the former prime minister had left an indelible mark as a great son of India and unleashed many such reforms and initiatives, the union minister said in praise of Rao.

