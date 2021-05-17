Ranchi, May 17 (PTI) Expressing commitment to ensure better infrastructure in rural areas to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated a 80-bed coronavirus care centre at West Bokaro in Ramgarh set up by the Tata Steel. Tata Steel is currently operating or managing over 1,600 beds in its company owned or managed hospitals across all its operating locations in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Virtually inaugurating the facility, Soren said help and support extended by industry players based in Jharkhand to cotain the surge of the virus will go a long way.

Soren said while making every effort to contain the virus, the government is also keeping a vigil on the cases of black fungus to check its spread.

The CM said to ensure tests in rural areas, the state government has made available 20 lakh rapid antigen kits.

The COVID care centre is equipped with faciliteis where 16 jumbo oxygen cylinders can further be added, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The company said it will also provide medicines, PPE kits, biomedical waste management as well as food for patients besides basic facilities like cleaning and sanitisation of the center.

The centre also has three bio-toilets in its premises to ensure eco-friendly sanitation besides wheel chair, stretchers and ambulance service for the patients, and an in-built COVID-19 testing facility.

Tata Steel said it has also provided a team of two doctors, 10 nursing and 10 cleaning staff to the centre.

The company will also depute three technically skilled staff to operate the machines at the center, it added.

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel, said, "Tata Steel has been working very closely with several government and non-governmental agencies across the country to undertake COVID relief work on a war footing.

"The new 80-bed centre at Ghatotand in West Bokaro will also address the growing need for in-patient care in the Ramgarh district. We thank the government of Jharkhand and various government agencies who helped in setting up the new centre".

Over 1,600 beds managed or operated by Tata Steel include COVID positive beds, COVID ICU beds and isolations beds . The Company is also performing Covid tests (RTPCR, TruNat, Antigen) on a daily basis across all its locations, the statement said adding Tata Steel has been vaccinating its healthcare workers and frontline workers since January 16 in all the Company owned hospitals at the operating locations.

The company said it is also supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) daily to hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana and Delhi through its manufacturing units in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and Dhenkanal.

It claimed that Tata Steel Foundation has been at the forefront during the pandemic and has launched multiple initiatives to help the local communities in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

The group recorded a consolidated turnover of USD 21.06 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

