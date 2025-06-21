New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said sound health is important to carry out farming activities effectively and urged farmers and agri scientists to practise yoga.

He participated in a mass yoga event on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day at the Pusa Campus in the national capital.

According to an official statement, Chouhan emphasised that sound health is important for productive agriculture.

"Farming can be performed effectively only when the body is fit. Several yoga postures also support the physical demands of agricultural work," he said.

"For scientists, yoga enhances concentration and mental clarity, essential for research," the minister said.

Chouhan said the essence of an asana (yoga posture) lies in maintaining a stable and healthy body.

Chouhan recounted a life-changing experience from 1998, when he suffered serious injuries in a severe accident that impacted eight parts of his body.

"At that time, I could not even imagine walking again," he said.

"But it was yoga that played a pivotal role in my recovery. Today, I am able to lead a healthy, normal life free from the lasting effects of those injuries, thanks to the transformative power of yoga," he said.

Chouhan urged people to treat yoga not as a one-day ritual, but as a consistent practice that promotes long-term well-being.

Asanas should be performed under the supervision of trained instructors to avoid injury or adverse effects from incorrect technique, he said.

Concluding his remarks, Chouhan shared a practical formula for daily wellness.

"Just as we speak of the 20-20 format in cricket, I propose a '20-20-20' model for life: 20 minutes of asanas, 20 minutes of pranayama, and 20 minutes for planning your day."

The event also featured the participation of Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Agriculture Ministry and M L Jat, Director General (ICAR), who also performed yoga alongside other dignitaries.

Officials from the ministries of agriculture and rural development, scientists, farmers, and representatives from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) were present on the occasion.

The event also witnessed the active involvement of the Lakhpati Didis, women entrepreneurs from self-help groups.

