New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): In a significant stride in the fight against Hepatitis C in India, Doctor Dangs Lab, a pioneer in the Indian In-Vitro Diagnostic industry, has announced the launch of the novel HCV DUO test.

According to a statment, this groundbreaking diagnostic tool detects hepatitis C infections up to three weeks earlier than traditional HCV antibody tests.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO & Partner of Dr Dangs Lab, who has specialised in GI and Liver Pathology, spearheaded the initiative to introduce the HCV DUO test.

"Our goal has always been to introduce cutting-edge diagnostic tools to empower physicians and add value to our patients' care continuum. The introduction of the HCV DUO test in India is a step in that direction, enabling timely detecting & preventing transmission of Hepatitis C”, Dr Arjun Dang was quoted as saying in the release.

The HCV DUO test will be available throughout Delhi-NCR, including the newly launched Dr Dangs Lab at Golf course road, Gurugram, bringing the benefits of earlier diagnoses to more individuals, the statement said, adding that by enabling prompt management and treatment decisions, this path-breaking test would empowers patients and physicians in the fight against Hepatitis C.

Further, according to the release, this cutting-edge diagnostic tool combines the simultaneous detection of Hepatitis C antibodies (Ab) and antigen (Ag) from a patient's blood sample.

The HCV Duo immunoassay is the first test to providing parallel, but separate, read-outs of HCV-Ag and HCV-Ab results compared with other combination assays that show a combined result only.

Additionally, a final HCV Duo result is calculated equal to the highest cut-off index value of the sub-results (HCV-Ag & HCV-Ab), the statement informed further, adding that in conjunction with other laboratory tests and clinical information, the assay has potential as a first-line diagnostic and screening test for HCV infection in clinical laboratories and as a screening tool for blood products in blood donation centres.

Established in 1983, Dr Dangs Lab has consistently been at the forefront of the diagnostics industry in India. With numerous accolades, including the prestigious SK Joshi Award and the Economic Times Award for the best pathology lab in the country, Dr Dangs Lab has built a reputation for excellence in laboratory diagnostics, the release noted.

The launch of the HCV DUO test further solidifies their commitment to delivering the highest standards of diagnostic services to the people of India, it added.

Hepatitis C is a global public health threat, affecting millions of people worldwide. In 2019 alone, 58 million people lived with chronic HCV infection, resulting in 290,000 deaths and 1.5 million new infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) set the ambitious goal of eliminating hepatitis C as a public health threat by 2030, aiming to reduce new infections by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent. However, despite progress, only 21 per cent of individuals living with chronic HCV infection are aware of their status.

About 70 per cent of people infected with HCV will develop chronic HCV infection, which can lead to liver cirrhosis and cancer if left untreated, according to an assessment

Early and reliable detection of HCV is essential for the timely management of the infection and for reducing the risk of HCV transmission by infected bodily fluids.

An early diagnosis of the infection is also crucial for effectively disrupting virus transmission and enabling timely and optimum treatment, particularly for at-risk groups. However, acute HCV infections are challenging to identify due to the lack of clear clinical symptoms.

Additionally, traditional screening methods that rely solely on testing for antibodies against the virus often have a longer diagnostic window period, where antibodies are not yet detectable. This limitation hinders early diagnosis and intervention.

The HCV DUO test can detect hepatitis C infections upto 22 days earlier compared to traditional antibody tests, the release added. (ANI)

