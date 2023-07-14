Mumbai, July 14: In a bizarre incident that took place in Mumbai, a man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and demanded an iPhone as ransom from her mother. The incident took place in Mumbai's neighbouring Bhayandar. The accused, a 26-year-old man reportedly kidnapped a 19-year-old woman and placed a strange demand for ransom.

Police officials said that the accused demanded an iPhone or Rs 1.5 lakh in order to release her. According to a report in Midday, the kidnapper has been arrested. Officials of the Navghar police said that the incident took place on Wednesday when the accused allegedly kidnapped the victim from the Golden Next area. After abducting the woman, the accused called the victim's mother from her mobile phone and places his demands to release her. Mumbai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Thrashed, Stabbed and Thrown in Dahisar River by Drug Peddlers for Objecting to Drugs Supplied to His Son.

The accused reportedly demanded an iPhone or Rs 1.5 lakh in cash as ransom to release the victim. Soon after receiving the ransom call, the victim's mother approached the police and informed them about the incident. Following this, cops called the kidnapper which is when the accused once again repeated his demand. However, he did not realise that it was cops at the other end of the call.

When the police officer responded, the accused got scared and left the teenager alone. Following this, cops traced and arrested the accused. During the investigation of the case, cops found that the accused and victim knew each other and had met in January. The two reportedly had an affair. However, when the victim learned that the accused was married she cut off all relations with him. Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals Car Parts To Pay for Girlfriend's Shopping Expenses; Arrested.

Officials said that the woman even stopped meeting him. This angered the accused, who allegedly forced her to meet her by threatening to make their private videos viral.

