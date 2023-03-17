Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence here and held a meeting.

Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was accompanied by SP national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda.

The meeting is still on.

“Hon'ble President of @samajwadiparty Shri @yadavakhilesh called on our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial today, in Kolkata,” the TMC tweeted.

Yadav had lent his party's support to the TMC during the 2021 West Bengal assembly poll, which was reciprocated by Banerjee when she campaigned for the former in Uttar Pradesh during the 2022 election in that state.

