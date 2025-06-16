Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday raised concerns over the recently concluded police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the rights of marginalised communities -- PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsakhyak) -- were being overlooked.

Demanding transparency, the SP chief questioned the representation of PDA groups among the newly appointed constables.

"No government can do recruitment bypassing the rules... The government tells such a huge figure (of recruitment), what is the count of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsakhyak) amid this? Who is cutting their rights?... The government should tell the number of PDA in this recruitment. This is their (BJP) propaganda..." he said.

Earlier in the day, praising the police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that for the first time in history, so many youths got a chance to join the UP police.

Maurya said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed the appointment letters to the new recruits and mentioned that the youth have faith that jobs in UP will be given based on merit in a corruption-free manner.

"In Uttar Pradesh's history, this is the first time so many youth have got a chance to join Uttar Pradesh police. For the first time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to the new recruits. The youth have faith that jobs in UP will be given based on merit in a corruption-free manner", Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI.

The deputy CM further lauded the state government and highlighted that for the first time in the past eight years, more than 8.5 lakh people have received government jobs.

"It is a historic achievement of our government where around 8.5 lakh people have got government jobs in the last eight years.... Earlier, no government job was available without giving some money", he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that more than 60,000 youth are going to become an integral part of the largest police force in India. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the largest police force in the entire country, but for some years in the past, the law and order situation was deteriorating.

He said that in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state, and the Uttar Pradesh Police once again began to move forward on the path of achieving new heights. (ANI)

