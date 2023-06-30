Ayodhya (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Lilavati Kushwaha was injured in a scuffle stemming from a dispute over the possession of a house in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, police said on Friday.

Kushwaha, a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, and her two daughters were injured in the scuffle and are undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar has attached Saadatganj outpost in-charge Arvind Patel to the Police Lines while two people involved in the alleged scuffle have been detained.

According to the police, there was a dispute over the possession of a house between one Ram Autar and his nephew Rajesh. Both are residents of the Lala ka Purwa area under the Cantonment police station limits.

Kushwaha and her two daughters had sided with Rajesh on the issue. As a result, women siding with Ram Autar allegedly assaulted them, the police said.

The assault drew condemnation from the Samajwadi Party with its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel demanding the arrest of the attackers and strict action against them.

"Along with Lilavati Kushwaha, her two daughters Alka Kushwaha and Aastha Kushwaha suffered serious injuries. Kushwaha has injuries on her head. She and her daughter Alka have been referred to KGMU, Lucknow," Patel said in a statement.

