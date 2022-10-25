Sultanpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) SP MLA Mannu Ansari's gunman was on Tuesday attacked with knives by unidentified men on the Shramjeevi Express and later fled with his carbine gun, a GRP official said.

The incident took place just 50 metres away from the Sultanpur railway station, he said.

The injured gunner has been identified as Rakesh. He was travelling from Varanasi to Delhi, the official said.

Rakesh was taken to the district hospital from where doctors referred him to Lucknow for treatment.

According to police, the assailants entered the train before it could reach Sultanpur railway station. They snatched the victim's gun and attacked him with knives. They then stopped the train and fled the spot.

SHO GRP Shamim Ali Siddiqui said a case will be registered in this connection.

Ansari, who represents Mohammadabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district, told PTI, "I came to know that my gunner has been attacked. He was coming to Lucknow to receive me at the airport. According to the reports coming from the district (Sultanpur), some criminals attacked him with knives and also snatched his weapon.

Asked about the law and order situation in the state, he said, "I am worried about myself as I have no gunner now."

