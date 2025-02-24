Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP ST Hasan on Monday slammed the recent ban on the sale of agricultural land in Uttarakhand, calling it discriminatory.

He also took aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the management of the ongoing Mahakumbh, raising concerns over governance and religious policies.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking to ANI, Hasan said, "Look at the reason why Article 370 was removed from Kashmir - it was to allow people from outside to buy land there. Now, a similar law has been implemented in Uttarakhand. Is Uttarakhand not a part of India? Why should the people of India be restricted from going to Uttarakhand, settling, and farming? All states should ensure that their people have the freedom to live, do business, and buy land anywhere in the country. If this law has been introduced for the people of Uttarakhand, it should apply equally to all Indians across the nation."

Further, Hasan lashed out at the RSS, alleging, "The RSS has always tried to create division between the people of India, particularly between Hindus and Muslims. Its history shows that it has never been part of the freedom struggle and has fueled communal tension. If the Prime Minister is inspired by such an organisation, it's a matter of concern."

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 1 Guest Injured After 'Drunk' NRI Opens Fire During 'Pre-Wedding' Function After Being Stopped From Flashing Gun in Punjab.

He further alleged that the RSS acted as a spy for the British and contributed to the division of the country.

When asked about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Hasan added, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is against the spirit of our Constitution. India's preamble guarantees personal laws for everyone, whether it's Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Zoroastrian, or tribal communities. If the government insists on imposing the UCC, it should apply to all communities equally, including tribals and Christians, not just selectively to Muslims. Muslims follow personal laws governed by the Quran, and any law that contradicts these religious principles will not be accepted. It's important to ask why this is being targeted only at Muslims rather than being applied universally."

Hasan expressed concern that the UCC disproportionately affects a single religious community, claiming that Muslims are being targeted.

The Samajwadi Party leader also slammed the management of the ongoing Mahakumbh, saying, "Mahakumbh has witnessed a major tragedy, with reports suggesting thousands of lives lost. This highlights the lack of proper arrangements and raises serious concerns about the management of such a large event. While the Mahakumbh is a big occasion, the fact that so many people were there and yet safety protocols were inadequate is actually a topic of concern. Issues like the stampede at Delhi station further expose the poor management of public events and resources. Rather than focusing on self-praise, attention should be on improving the safety and well-being of the people." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)