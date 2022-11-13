Lucknow, Nov 13 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance on Sunday declared Madan Bhaiya as its candidate for the bypoll to the Khatauli assembly constituency seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The update was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

"Madan Bhaiya will be the candidate of RLD-SP alliance for Khatauli assembly seat by-election 2022," read the tweet in Hindi.

The bypoll will be held on December 5.

The poll was necessitated following BJP MLA Vikram Singh's conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The legislator was handed down a two-year jail term.

Upon his conviction, Singh was disqualified as a lawmaker, and this was notified by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat.

