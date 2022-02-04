Jalaun (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the Samajwadi Party was synonymous with "hooliganism", while Uttar Pradesh under his party's rule is writing a new story of peace and development.

Launching a blistering attack at the SP, he said during its rule, Uttar Pradesh saw "mafia raj" and "kidnapping became an industry, whereas in the Yogi Adityanath rule all sorts of crimes have seen a decline."

Also Read | JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu Division Result 2021 For Winter Zone Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

"Wherever there is SP, there is goondagardi (hooliganism)," he said addressing a poll meeting in Jalaun district. Nadda said the BJP workers go to people with pride to say that whatever was promised have been delivered during the party government. "The BJP men are seeking support from people on the basis of party report card in the five year of its rule While other parties vaguely say they would do this work or that," he said.

Asking the gathering had the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ever listed the work they did during their time?, Nadda mockingly said if they have to speak on it they would say "we captured somebody's land or house."

Also Read | West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022: TMC Releases Candidate List for February 27 Polls.

Highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's efforts to end the problem of water in parched Bundelkhand, the BJP president said approval has been granted to Ken-Betwa project in the Union Budget at a cost of Rs 44,605 crore.

Out of this Rs 1,400 crore would be spent in the fiscal 2022-23 to provide irrigation facilities to 8.8 lakh hectare land, he said. Nadda said five year before mother-sisters were afraid to venture out of their homes, common people faced difficulties in living. "But, today the same Uttar Pradesh is writing a new story of peace and development".

To buttress his point, Nadda, who had earlier served as Union Health minister, said Uttar Pradesh had only 15 medical colleges in 2014, whereas the state today has the largest number of medical colleges at 58.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)