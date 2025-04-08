Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party Women Wing on Tuesday held a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her reported statement on former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Delhi CM Gupta reportedly called Akhilesh Yadav "tonti chor (Tap thief)" in an interview with a media channel.

Protesting against the Delhi CM, a Samajwadi Party worker demanded an apology or resignation from Rekha Gupta.

" We are protesting against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. She made a controversial statement against our party chief and former CM, who is also an MP (Akhilesh Yadav)...she should apologise or else resign. She is not worthy of being a CM," A Samajwadi Party worker said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also strongly criticised Rekha Gupta over her comments and asked "from where is she getting the confidence to speak such language?"

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, "We need to listen to this (Rekha Gupta's comments). From where she is getting the confidence to speak such language?"

Meanwhile Yadav also criticised Uttar Pradesh government and alleged that the state government have prepared a hidden "underground army" which is insulting people.

Speaking about the constant pushback SP MP Ramji Lal Suman has received over latter's comment on Rana Sanga, Akhilesh Yadav said, "If an incident happens with Ramji Lal Suman (SP MP) or any SP leader, the CM himself would be responsible for it. Because CM himself has given his blessings to that organisation, all the people that you can see there...we should not speak of caste, but we can see a caste connection here...CM himself is encouraging all of this. There used to be troopers during Hitler's era. Similarly, they have prepared a hidden underground army which is insulting people from time to time."

Suman sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. (ANI)

