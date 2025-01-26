New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Former Mahindra Group CEO Pawan Kumar Goenka, who played a key role in developing the Scorpio SUV and currently heads India's space sector regulator INSPACe, has been selected for the Padma Shri award.

The government announced the Padma awards on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

An engineer-turned-space sector administrator, Goenka earned his BTech degree from IIT-Kanpur and PhD from Cornell University, US.

He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

His professional experience includes working at General Motors' R&D Centre in Detroit, US, for 14 years and at Mahindra and Mahindra for 28 years.

At Mahindra and Mahindra, he led the development of the Scorpio SUV, and built a strong R&D infrastructure and a robust product portfolio.

He retired from the company as managing director and CEO on April 1, 2021.

He was appointed chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), which was set up by the government after opening up the sector for private companies.

Goenka also serves as chairman of IIT-Madras' board of governors and chairperson of the Steering Committee for Advancing Local value-add and Employment (SCALE), an initiative under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

