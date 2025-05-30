New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the Eleventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum to be held in Brasilia, Brazil on June 3-5 as per an official statement.

The delegation will also comprise Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Surendra Singh Nagar, Member of Parliament; Vijay Baghel, Member of Parliament; Vivek Thakur, Member of Parliament; Shabari Byreddy, Member of Parliament; Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and P.C. Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Lightning Strikes Family Taking Shelter Under Mango Tree in Rewa District, 3 Killed and 2 Injured.

According to the release, the overall theme of the Eleventh BRICS Parliamentary Forum is 'The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable, Global Governance'.

Presiding Officers and Members of Parliament from BRICS countries (Brasil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran) and invited nations-- Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan--along with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) H.E. Ms. Tulia Ackson will also participate in the Forum meetings.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shop in Chandni Chowk’s Katra Asharfi, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

The Lok Sabha Speaker will address the forums on 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence' and 'BRICS Parliaments United for the Reform of the multilateral peace and security architecture'.

According to the release, the Delegation will also participate in the proceedings during the Plenary Sessions on the sub-themes including 'BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development'; 'Towards Stronger and More Durable BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation'; 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for Global Health'; 'BRICS Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue on Climate and Sustainability'.

A Joint Statement will be adopted at the end of the Summit. The Speaker, Lok Sabha may also hold bilateral meetings with Presiding Officers of participating Parliaments on the sidelines of this Forum. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)