Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): A day-long seminar was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch that conveyed a message of peace to youth and urged them to give up violence.

The event "Haqeeqi Islam Mahwar-e-Insaniyat", which witnessed the participation of clerics, and locals including women and youth, was organised by JK People's Justice Front.

Chief of JK People's Justice Front, Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi, termed the seminar as a "historic moment" and appreciated the efforts being made to discuss the role of religious leaders in propagating Haqeeqati Islam Mahwar-e-Insaniyat here in Poonch.

Rizvi lashed out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the delay in giving representation to India, in OIC.

"Rizvi hopes that OIC will not encourage elements who promote terrorism, targeting India. The Islamic ethos of peace, equality and justice is the core ingredient of Indian civilization too. India is not an Islamic nation but gives equal rights to its followers, unlike other Islamic countries that target fellow followers of Islam. Shia and Ahmadi are labelled as non-Islamic communities and are subject to atrocities and alienation. He also asserted that the fight against terrorism is not a fight against any religion or civilization," an official statement said.

Islamic cleric Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi urged intellectuals, religious heads and torchbearers to counter the radicalization and to spread the message of love, peace and tolerance among the youth.

"Radicalization or terrorism should not be associated with any religion. There is a need for Islamic scholars to formulate a policy and a process by which an innocent person, who is subverted to a violent ideology, is prevented from becoming radicalized and finally a terrorist," he said.

Another Speaker, Moulana Muzafar Hussain, emphasized the need for the restoration of the glory of communal harmony and brotherhood in J-K.

"Violence has no place in any civilized society and peaceful co-existence. No development and progress are possible without sustained peace, communal harmony and brotherhood. Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits need to create new dynamics of reaching out to each other. We are all sons of the same soil, and this truth needs no political narrative," he said.

Muzafar urged that more such seminars should be held in remote areas of the valley.

"If we are able to convince or promote this real message to even a dozen of youths, our day would be won," he said.

Shabbir Hussain appealed to people not to link terrorism with any particular religion.

"The Parliament and the Mumbai terror attacks are the black faces of terrorism, bringing bad name to Islam whereas Islam has nothing to do with such acts of violence. In such a situation, it is the duty of all scholars, enlightened citizens and Islamic Clerics to define terrorism," he said.

JK People's Justice Front's Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi thanked the dignitaries, participants and all the local people for the welcome and assured them of organizing more such seminars in near future. (ANI)

