New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan will look after the work of Delhi police commissioner for three days as the incumbent will be on leave.

According to an official letter, the Home Department has approved one-day casual leave to Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.

"I am directed to convey the approval of Hon'ble Lt. Governor, Delhi to Commissioner Police, Delhi to avail LTC (hometown) to visit Varanasi for personal work from 19.03.21 to 21.03.21," the letter said.

"Further, Hon'ble Lt. Governor has sanctioned one day Casual Leave on 19th March, 2021 along with permission to avail Government holidays falling on 20th March, 2021 and 21th March, 2021. During his leave period, Shri Mohd. Taj Hassan, Special CP/Traffic will look after the work of Commissioner Police, Delhi," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)