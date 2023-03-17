Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): The South Western Railway has decided to operate summer special express trains between Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi and Varansi, amid the demand for one trip in order to ease the extra rush during the summer vacation, read an official release.

"Accordingly, Train No. 07347 will leave SSS Hubballi at 8:30 p.m. on March 27, 2023, and reach Uttar Pradesh's Banaras at 9:10 a.m. on March 29, 2023. In return, on March 29, 2023, Train No. 07348 Banaras - SSS Hubballi Special Express will depart from Banaras at 8:40 p.m. and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 11:45 a.m. on March 31, 2023," it read.

Also Read | Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel Pretends To Be Top PMO Official, Gets Security Cover and Stays in 5-Star Hotel in Srinagar; Arrested.

Further, according to the official release, the train will halt at Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Basavan Bagewadi Road, Vijayapura, Indi Road, Solapur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction and Varanasi stations, in both directions.

"The special express train consists of a total of 21 coaches: AC two-tier (1), AC three-tier (1), sleeper class (7), general second-class (10), second-class luggage cum brake-vans/disabled friendly compartment (2)," the statement read. (ANI)

Also Read | AAP Releases Video Showing Delhi LG VK Saxena 'Leading Mob' Against Medha Patkar in 2002.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)