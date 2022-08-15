Port Blair, Aug 15 (PTI) A special flag hoisting ceremony was held in Indira Point, the southernmost tip of India, on Monday as part of the Independence Day celebrations, an official said.

The Assistant Commissioner and SDM of Campbell Bay, Nitin Shakya travelled to Indira Point from Campbell Bay and hoisted the national flag by following all necessary protocols, the official said.

Also Read | Ayodhya's Ram Temple Trust Expects Project To Be Ready To Receive Pilgrims by December 2023.

No flag hoisting ceremony has been held in Indira Point after the 2004 tsunami. But this year as part of the 75th year Celebrations of India's Independence the tricolour was hoisted in Indira Point.

Indira Point is located in the Nicobar district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Also Read | Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Thanks India for Gifting Dornier Aircraft to Navy.

Indira Point was formerly known as Pygmalion Point and Parsons Point. On February 19, 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had visited this place. Local MP Manorajan Bhakta suggested changing the name of this place on her name.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)