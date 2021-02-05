Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal CID was formed here on Friday to probe into the multi-crore coal scam, a source in the state agency said.

A team of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited a few places in the Asansol-Raniganj coal belt during the day in connection with the probe, he said.

The multicrore scam, arising out of illegal quarrying from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, allegedly involves names of several big shots.

"An SIT has been formed to investigate into the coal scam. Out officers visited a few places in Asansol and Raniganj belt," the official said.

According to the source, CID sleuths may soon visit the office of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) as part of the ongoing investigation.

The CBI is also probing into the alleged illegal trading of coal in the Asansol-Raniganj belt. The central agency has lodged an FIR against Anup Majee, who is the prime accused in the case.

Last November, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out massive search operations in four states -- West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh -- after registering a case against Majee.PTI SCH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)