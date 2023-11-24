Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Special prayers were offered at Baba Mahakal Temple Ujjain for the safe rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel by devotees and priests.

The workers have been trapped for 13 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12. The rescue operation has been hampered due to technical difficulties with a machine that was being used to clear the tunnel.

Sanjay Sharma, a priest at Mahakal Temple said "Today we've offered prayers for the safety of workers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel."

Devotees and priests gathered at the Baba Mahakal temple to offer prayers for the rescue of workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi. The prayers were offered during the Bhasma Aarti, a special ritual performed at the temple every day.

The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra was recited during the prayers.

Devotees expressed their hope that Baba Mahakal, the presiding deity of the temple, would bless the trapped workers and ensure their safe rescue.

Dandi Swami, a prominent priest, also offered prayers for the successful completion of the rescue operation.

"We wish that the people who are trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel should come out as soon as possible and meet their families," said Dandi Swami.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami monitored the rescue operations which entered the final phase.

Officials have mentioned that no specific timelines should be assumed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand CM on the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

A collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, due to which 41 workers were trapped. The labourers are trapped in a 2km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers. (ANI)

